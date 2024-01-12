Bigg Boss 17 makers recently got everyone emotional when they welcomed contestants’ family members in the family week. However, the family week turned bittersweet for Ankita Lokhande, who not only got to meet her mother but also her mother-in-law but also got to hear some harsh comments from her MIL on National Television. For the past few days, Ankita’s MIL and Vicky Jain’s mother has been the talk of the town for the shocking comments she’s making about her ‘bahu’. Right from calling her investment to slamming her for kicking her son, she has been behind the actress for tarnishing her image.

For those who don’t know, Ankita and Vicky’s relationship has been going through a rough patch ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, the actress is also grabbing attention for repeatedly talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita and SSR, who had earlier worked together in Pavitra Rishta, dated each other for quite some time before calling it quits.

During the family week of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande’s mother, Vandana, was seen advising the actress not to talk about her former boyfriend and later actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the recent episode, Vandana was seen asking her daughter not to talk about her past, further adding what Vicky Jain’s family would think. Later, when Ankita tries to explain, her mother categorically asks her not to talk about the MS Dhoni actor at all.

While spending some quality time with her daughter, Vandana is heard telling Ankita Lokhande, “Bahut saari cheezein bahar achi nahi jaa rahi hain. Log bol rahe inka nahi chalega. Tum dono ko hi samjhne ki zarurat hai. Aur jo tum baar baar past ki baatein kar rahi ho, vo bhi acha nahi lag raha hai.” Later, when the Manikarnika actress says, “Woh Abhishek ka idol hai toh woh puchte rehta hai isilye main bolti hoon,” her mother tells her, “But mat bol na. Kuch bhi mat bol.

Further, when Ankita Lokhande adds, “But maine toh Vicky ke samne bhi bola, her mother interrupts, “Sab Vicky jaise nahi hai na. Uske ghar ke log kya sochenge, kya sochte hai.”

Meanwhile, after the exit of Vicky Jain’s mother from the Bigg Boss 17 house, she was also seen touching upon the same subject and telling a new channel that Ankita talks about Sushant Singh Rajput for ‘sympathy.’ Not only that, but she was also heard calling her son ‘devta’ and saying we live in India, and here your husband is your ‘devta’.

