Both Ayalaan and Captain Miller witnessed a brutal fall after the end of the Pongal holidays, but thankfully, the second weekend came to the rescue. On the one hand, Sivakarthikeyan’s film is enjoying a decent run this weekend, while on the other hand, the Dhanush starrer is failing to utilize it. Let’s find out where both the films stand at the worldwide box office after the end of the second Saturday!

Directed by R. Ravikumar, Ayalaan was released on 12th January and enjoyed favorable reviews upon its release. During the Pongal season, the film benefitted due to its kids-friendly content and overall light-hearted genre. However, as soon as the holidays ended, it dropped massively. Now, all eyes are set on how it concludes the second weekend.

Coming to Captain Miller, the film is directed by Arun Matheswaran and clashed with Ayalaan on 12th January. Even this Dhanush starrer opened to favorable reviews upon its arrival, but it wasn’t translated to numbers completely. In fact, in the day-to-day collection, it was surpassed by Ayalaan during the Pongal holidays.

Ayalaan’s current status at the worldwide box office

Ayalaan saw a dip on the second Friday and ended up earning 1.40 crores, but on Saturday (day 9), it witnessed a growth of 81% and added an estimated collection of 2.54 crores. With this, the Indian box office tally moves up to 38.84 crores (net). In gross, it equals 45.83 crores. In the overseas market, the film has enjoyed a decent run so far and currently stands at 14 crores gross. Overall, it stands at 59.83 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Captain Miller crosses 60 crores globally!

Speaking about Dhanush’s film, Captain Miller went below the 1 crore mark and earned just 0.85 crore on the second Friday. On day 9, it saw limited growth and added an estimated 1.10 crores to the tally, taking the Indian box office collection up to 43 crores (net). Its India gross stands at 50.74 crores, while the overseas gross is 15 crores. Globally, it stands at 65.74 crores gross.

No 100 crore gross for any film!

Captain Miller could have been a 100-crore grosser if it had shown a much stronger run during the Pongal period. Now, it’ll struggle to reach there. Even Ayalaan would miss that mark but will easily overtake the Dhanush starrer in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): All Set To Fly High, Might Cross Vikram Vedha’s 2.95 Crores Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News