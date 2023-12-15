It is another Friday, and four new Tamil films are dominating the screen. These four new releases, which dropped on December 15, offer a range of different films for audiences to pick from. Kollywood fans are in for a treat with four new Tamil releases this week.

While Uriyadi actor Vijay Kumar seems to rule this battle, Vaibhav and Parvati’s Aalambana also offers an interesting tale to watch on screen.

Both the films have received good reviews from audiences. The other two films do not seem to catch many eyeballs. While Kollywood fans are in for a treat, check out what to watch this weekend.

Fight Club

Vijay Kumar won hearts with Uriyadi and is now impressing the audience with his latest release. The Tamil film, produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menon, and others. As quoted by Filmibeat, “The makers have sealed the digital streaming and satellite deals before the film’s theatrical release. On the other hand, the satellite rights of Fight Club have reportedly been sold to Vijay TV.”

IMDb rating – 9.3

Aalambana

The film is a fantasy comedy and stars Vaibhav and Parvati Nair with a supporting cast including Munishkanth, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kaali Venkat and Robo Shankar, and others. The film unfolds a captivating drama with a dash of magic. It settles down on the early tale of Aladin and Genie and offers an enchanting experience.

Naa Naa

Featuring Sasikumar and Sarathkumar in the lead role, the much-delayed Tamil film has finally been released. The action drama has not created much of a buzz.

Kannagi

Kannagi is a famous character from the legendary tale of Cilappatikaram. The film addresses the iconic character through the stories of four protagonists. The film has Ammu Abhirami, Keerthi Pandian, Vidya Pradeep, and Shaalin Zoya in the lead roles.

So, what will be your pick this weekend?

Meanwhile, apart from these Tamil releases, Hindi films Animal and 12th Fail also continue to receive love from audiences. In case you have time, you can check them out as well.

