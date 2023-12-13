Rajinikanth needs no introduction- neither in movies nor in the stories! The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, is no less than a God to his fans across the globe. The megastar turned a year older on December 12, and birthday wishes poured in for him like never before. Thalaiva is idolized not only in the South by his fans but also by Bollywood celebs. On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, an old video of Indian smuggler Veerappan warning the megastar was dropped online.

Recently, Zee5, which is set to bring a docu-series on Indian poacher, smuggler, domestic terrorist, and bandit Koose Munisamy Veerapan’s life, released a short clip on Thalaiva’s big day, and it sees him warning the legend. Scroll down for details.

The OTT platform recently dropped an old and unseen video of Veerappan, which was probably shot in the mid-90s when rumors of Rajinikanth joining politics were abuzz. In the old video, the smuggler is first seen talking about former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and star MG Ramachandran’s struggles and later about Thalaiva. He’s heard saying, “He (MGR) struggled. So, he knows about people’s suffering. It is hard for someone like MGR to be born. But I very well knew that this Rajinikanth would become like him. He respects everyone. He doesn’t disrespect anyone. He is someone who believes in god a lot.”

“Aiyya Rajinikanth average… I am speaking to you. Don’t join anyone, and don’t support anyone. Many crocodiles are waiting to exploit you… ambush you… Don’t be fooled,” Veerappan says further. Reacting to the same, a couple of netizens commented, “very well said.” Take a look:

Reportedly, Rajinikanth was set to contest state elections in 2021, but much to his fans’ disappointment, he changed his decision later.

Meanwhile, on his big day, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the legend and penned a heartfelt wish on his 73rd birthday. Sharing a photo from the sets of ‘Lungi Dance’ he wrote, “Here’s wishing the inimitable legend – @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)…Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!

Here’s wishing the inimitable legend – @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)… Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!! pic.twitter.com/1mvyMHWrrB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2023

Koose Munisamy Veerapan will stream on Zee5 from December 14.

