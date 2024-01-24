Squid Game makers do not want to keep the fans from the highly-anticipated Season 2 of the popular South Korean series. The series, led by Lee Jung-jae, is one of the most-watched web shows on Netflix. It premiered in 2021, and it impressed not only the viewers but the critics as well. Squid Game: Season 2 will again set new records, but first, let’s take a quick look at what we know about it so far!

Who will return to Squid Game: Season 2?

Many characters died in the pilot season of the exhilarating series, but Lee Jung-jae’s character, Seong Gi-hun, will return for the second run of the deadly games. Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun will also return as the Front Man and Hwang Jun-ho, respectively. Gong Yoo is also expected to return in the upcoming series.

New cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun have been roped in for Squid Game 2. Previously, Netflix revealed the rest of the cast, including Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, and Kang Ae-shim. Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an are also a part of Season 2.

Netflix shared a video on their YouTube channel announcing the cast of Squid Game: Season 2. Check out the video here:



What will be its plot?

Nothing substantial has been disclosed about Squid Game: Season 2’s plot, but as per reports, Lee Jung-jae implied that Lee Byung-hun’s character Front Man would have a more critical role and the main plot would be revenge, per AllKPop.

The series director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, told the Korea Herald that Season 2 will feature new games and a deeper plot and message.

When did Squid Game: Season 2 production began?

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Korea Herald that they began filming in July 2023, and the set was initiated in Chungcheong Province. Two filming sets were shown to the press, and Chae Kyoung-sun is back as the series’s production designer and art director. The filming is underway.

When was Squid Game: Season 2 announced?

In June 2022, Netflix officially announced that Squid Game will return for a second season. They posted a letter from creator Dong-hyuk confirming a whole new round of games on the social media platform X. Check it out here:

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Is there a trailer for Squid Game: Season 2?

Netflix shared a teaser while announcing the news of season 2, and the clip features the giant killer doll with the numerical 2 flickering in her eye with its iconic song in the background.

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

When will Squid Game: Season 2 be released?

The exact date has yet to be revealed, but rest assured, guys, Squid Game: Season 2 will be coming to Netflix in 2024 only. As per Variety, the streaming giant said, “Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2.”

The first season premiered in September, and the makers might also bring out the upcoming season around that time. It had nine episodes, and you can catch them all on Netflix.

