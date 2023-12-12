Dearest gentle reader, It’s with great exuberance that we inform you that Lady Whistledown is returning, and we have a date. Yes, finally! Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in two parts, Netflix announced today. Before season 2 was released, creator Shonda Rhimes confirmed Bridgerton had been locked in for seasons 3 and 4, too.

ICYMI, Bridgerton is based on a series of Julia Quinn’s romance novels of the same name. But Bridgerton Season 3 would deviate from the books and focus on the love story of Miss Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Penelope has harbored feelings for her former best friend Eloise Bridgerton’s brother Colin for a significant part of her life. As her alter ego Lady Whistledown, she even tried to sabotage his potential marriage to Marina. However, a few unkind words from Colin changed her mind, but only for a short while, as we saw in the stills of the upcoming season that a great love story is in the making. YAY!

Given second installment’s ending, many assumed that the new season would explore Eloise’s romance with Theo Sharpe. However, Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope Featherington) revealed the new storyline of the forthcoming season on the opening night of Netflix’s FYSEE Space event. When asked what could viewers expect of the new season, she replied, “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope’s love story.”

As fans of Shondaland wait for Bridgerton Season 3 with great anticipation, we are sharing the release date, cast, and everything we know so far about the upcoming season of Regency-era romance drama. Scroll ahead!

Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date Out!

Fans of the Bridgerton will need to save two dates for the upcoming rendezvous, as Season 3 will have a two-part release. The first part with the first four episodes will premiere on May 16, while the next four episodes will be arriving nearly a month later on June 13.

“Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16th and Part 2 on June 13th,” Netflix said in its update.

Bridgerton Season 3: Production

Bridgerton season 3 began production in London last summer. In July 2022, the official account of the show on X shared a montage announcing that the cast is back on set, ready to roll for some action. “I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway,” the video was captioned.

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton Season 3?

The third installment of Bridgerton is arriving sooner than expected, but sadly, there’s no trailer for the same yet. However, on December 12, 2023, Netflix shared a special message from Lady Whistledown which included a series of comments from fans who enquired about the upcoming season.

Bridgerton Season 3: First-look Photos of Polin Out! Seen yet?

Penelope and Colin, also known by their fan-given nickname “Polin”, are gleaming with joy in the first photos shared by Netflix earlier in June. In the romantic pics, a smitten Penelope dives deep into Colin’s eyes, clearly battling her inner turmoil after Mr. Bridgerton’s sharp words against her in the last season. (Ugh, we have all been there!)

What will Bridgerton Season 3 be about?

By now, we are clear that Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on Ms. Penelope Featherington’s romance with Mr. Colin Bridgerton. While this may come as a surprise to many, showrunners have been showing the seeds of love that have now come blooming ever since the first season.

Jess Brownell, showrunner and EP of the Shondaland series, told Variety in May that the makers have been investing in Penelope and Colin since Season 1. Brownell added, “I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up.”

Bridgerton Season 3: Cast

Nicola Coughlan is set to lead this season as Penelope Featherington. Most of the Bridgerton family will also return to reprise their roles. Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey will be returning as the 9th Viscount with his wife Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley. This list includes this season’s main man Luke Newton (Colin), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Luke Thompson (Benedict), Ruth Gemmell (Violet), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth), and Will Tilston (Gregory).

Among the characters are also expected to return include:

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

The word on the street is that one new character has been added to season 3. Hannah New, known for her stint in the historical adventure series Black Sails, has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. She has been dubbed as “a firebrand widow.” Interesting!

However, Phoebe Dynevor, who played the season’s diamond Daphne in the first installment, will not be returning for the upcoming season.

For more updates on Bridgerton Season 3, stay tuned to Koimoi.

