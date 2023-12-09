House of the Dragon is returning for a second season! A teaser dropped by HBO recently promises more bloodshed in a quest for vengeance. The first glimpse into the second season, which debuted at this year’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil, shows the aftermath of King Viserys’s death and teases a broken Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), setting the stage for the much-anticipated Dance of the Dragons. It also promises an extension of civil war amongst the kin that would decide the faith of the Iron Throne and mold the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

Based on Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, House of the Dragon is the prequel to HBO’s wildly popular series Game of Thrones. HOTD focuses on the Targaryen ancestors, who altered the course of the family’s destiny. Despite initial suspicion around its faith, House of the Dragon, just like GoT, turned out to be a phenomenal success for HBO, gaining more attention as each episode unfolded new events of the small but impactful Targaryen history.

The first season of House of the Dragon received praise from critics and audiences alike. While Season 1 may have set the tone right, Season 2 will describe what the future of the GOT prequel franchise looks like. With the dramatic ending of season 1, House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to delve deep into kinship and animosity. With a civil war on the horizon following the death of Lucerys Velaryon, things are expected to get messier, bolder, and bloodier.

Following the success of House of the Dragon, netizens are intrigued about the sophomore version, and the teaser seems to have further added to the anticipation. Today, we will be exploring more details about the impending season as we wait to dive deep into the world of Westeros.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is confirmed!

House of the Dragon Season 2 was announced by HBO shortly after the premiere of the first season. Many had their doubts related to a GoT prequel after the contentious ending of Season 8; however, HOTD has proved that the stories of Westeros will never fail to intrigue mankind. As per author George R. R. Martin, House of the Dragon needs four seasons to complete the story of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon Season 2 production in the works!

The filming of House of the Dragon Season 2 began in spring 2023, with the production returning to Caceres in April and May. Later, George R.R. Martin also shared that the filming for the upcoming season was halfway completed in July 2023. The filming was reported to be completed in September 2023. However, the real deal for HOTD 2 starts post-production, as Season 2 features more dragons and bigger battles.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast

Most characters involved in Season 1 are expected to return for House of the Dragon Season 2. Since most of the adult characters are alive, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower will return to reprise their roles.

More characters who will return for their roles:

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

House of the Dragon season 2 will also have many new members, including Gayle Rankin, who is taking on the integral role of Alys River, and Tom Taylor, who will be seen playing the pivotal role of Cregan Stark, Arya Stark’s ancestor, who will introduce the Stark clan to the story. Additionally, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Jamie Kenna, Clinton Liberty, and Vincent Regan will also join the second season as Ulf, Hugh, Ser Alfred Broome, Addam of Hull, and Ser Rickard Thorne, respectively.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Teaser

The House of the Dragon Season 2 teaser was dropped last week, which promises a bone-chilling ride, showing off a lot of rising action. Fans have many questions for season 2, but the first look proved that the upcoming episodes are worth the wait. Take a look at the teaser below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 release date!

The 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes did not affect House of the Dragon schedule, contrary to the majority of television shows, as production continued as usual. It has been revealed that House of the Dragon Season 2 will air in the summer of 2024 and will consist of just eight episodes.

