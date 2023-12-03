The Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon generated a lot of love and appreciation last year when its pilot season came out. Fans waited with bated breath for any news about the popular web series. Well, the makers have finally dropped the HOTD teaser, and the war is on! Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon, and the others are back with their flying companions, all set to start the Dance of the Dragons!

The premise of this series is set 200 years before the events of the Game of Thrones. It tells the story of the House Targaryen and their downfall. It is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 book Fire and Blood. GOT was one of the most iconic series in television history, and the fans were left disappointed with how it ended. So when the first season of HOTD came out, people had their fingers crossed.

On 2nd December during CCXP 2023, the first official teaser of House of the Dragon Season 2 came out. The last season ended with Aemond Targaryen’s dragon Vhagar killing Lucerys Velaryon in the final episode, breaking all hell loose as Rhaenyra looked vengeful and devoid of all emotions. The season 2 teaser starts with Rhaenyra at Storm’s End, and Alicent talks about the upcoming war and the events that got triggered by Luce’s death.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 teaser also gave a glimpse of Daemon and hinted at the iconic Blood and Cheese scene. The visuals were stunning, and we also got to see a full-fledged view of Vhagar. The netizens are filled with excitement and chills after watching the first teaser.

One of the users wrote, “I’m emotionally unprepared for season 2; the story only gets crazy from this point.”

Another said, “Seeing Vhagar gave me chills. The last living of the three dragons that conquered Westeros.”

A third user wrote, “I’m always amazed by how large Vhagar is, her roar gives me goosebumps.”

A fourth user wrote, “LET’S GO! So excited to see the Dance of the Dragons unfold on screen.”

A fifth one said, “Finally, some quality content is hitting streaming !! Looks FANTASTIC.”

Followed by, “Now, this. This is what I stand for. This is art. This will be INSANE. THANK YOU MARTIN!”

Another said, “There is so much to look forward to for this season. It’s crazy! I cannot wait!!!”

And, “This season will be intense. Can’t wait.”

We can’t wait to see the largest living dragon of Westeros, Vhagar, on-screen and in its full glory.

Check out the trailer here:

Emma Darcy and Matt Smith will reprise their roles and sway everyone again with their crackling chemistry. The House of the Dragon Season 2 series will stream on Max and be out in the Summer of next year.

