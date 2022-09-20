While we are already in the mid-season, the chatter around House Of The Dragon has only intensified. A worthy prequel to Game Of Thrones, the show finally hit the shores across the globe in late August, only to impress the audience and win the hearts that were worried if this ends up being like the final season of its predecessor. But it looks like fans across have only good things to say. While there are many thing, they are also happy about the intimacy portrayal, mainly between Ser Criston Cole aka Fabien Frankel and Rhaenyra aka Milly Alcock.

If you are unaware, episode 4 of House Of The Dragon was about Daemon aka Matt Smith trying to teach Rhaenyra about the s*xual pleasures. His ultimate motives were evil, but that ended up liberating the princess a bit and she ended up getting intimate with her Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole. The scene went on to become one of the most spoken about.

Involving the new internet heartthrob Fabien Frankel and Milly Alcock, the scene shows them getting intimate on House Of The Dragon. The scene has been praised for its authenticity and rawness. Frankel now talks about prepping for it and trying to bring in the realism. He revealed prepping for the scene for 7 months before they shot it. Read on to know.

Talking about it as per Screenrant, House Of The Dragon star Fabien Frankel said, “It was something we talked about over seven months. It was one of the first things I was very keen to talk about. We were incredibly fortunate that episode 4 was directed by Clare Kilner, who I think is one of the great TV directors working today. The big thing for me was about it not feeling like another gratuitous, sweat-glistening-off-their-back s*x scene, ’cause it’s just not like that.”

Ser Criston Cole fame added, “Anyone who’s ever had s*x will tell you s*x ain’t that beautiful. It isn’t some picturesque, amazing thing. It’s awkward, especially when you are young. There’s an uncomfortability that one has to sit in, and there’s a discovery and understanding of each other’s bodies — not to mention the practical side of the whole thing.”

House Of The Dragon air new episode every Monday at 6:30 am in India.

