The world witnessed the funeral of the longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth ll yesterday. The Queen passed away on September 8 and her funeral with all the royal respects took place yesterday. Over the past ten days, various royal rites were done and we saw the royal family come down to pay tribute to their late Queen. While we all were hooked to our screens to see the last journey of the Queen, the internet was busy obsessing over a particular episode of The Simpsons. Here’s why.

The English animated show The Simpsons has a massive fanbase. While it has entertained the world for decades now, the biggest catch point about the show is that it has allegedly predicted a lot of things that are historical in recent times back in the day. This also includes Donald Trump coming into power as the former US President and a lot of other things.

Now as per some viral tweets, The Simpsons even managed to predict Queen Elizabeth ll’s death and not just that even the exact year of her passing away. The viral pictures showcase a funeral and below is all you need to know about the same and do not miss the pictures.

As per the tweet, the images show a Queen Elizabeth ll resembling figure in a coffin and the date mentioned on it is from 1926-2022, which exactly the Queen’s living timeline. Now the pictures have set the internet on fire and people are discussing them. But turns out that the pictures aren’t true. Yes, according to We Got This Covered, the said tweet includes morphed pictures.

The first image that claims to be from 2014 is actually from the Season 15, episode The Regina Monologues, that aired on January 9, 2004. The episodes never showcased Queen Elizabeth ll’s death. While she made multiple appearances on the show over the 33 seasons, she never died on it. As for the other pictures, they are simply morphed and are altered version of Donald Trumps’ image which are also labelled fake.

So the images going viral are false! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

