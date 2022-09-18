The world continues to mourn the loss of the longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth ll, who breathed her last on September 8. Following age-related health issues, the Queen was 96 when she passed away. Ever since then the royal family has been following all the necessary protocols to lead to the day their Queen is finally put to rest. The family flew down to carry on their duties and pay their last tribute. This also includes Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. But looks like there is another mix-up with them.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan have stepped back from their Royal duties. The couple after many speculated scenarios chose to be away from the Crown and decided to step back in the January of 2020. The couple since then has been in the news for various reasons and not all were positive. Now as they return to their family to send off their Grandmother, the Queen, there is more news coming in.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so far attended all the royal proceedings connected to Queen Elizabeth ll’s death, the latest reports claim that the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex are not invited to the state reception that is to be held on Sunday at the Buckingham Palace before the Queen’s funeral. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Telegraph reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are uninvited at the state reception and that has left the two baffled reportedly. The reports read that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “appear to have been uninvited to the state reception at Buckingham Palace” which is hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday evening. The report adds that “it remains unclear why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend”. An insider revealed that the two were shocked by this.

However, this is not the first time in the past 10 days that Prince Harry has tried to keep away from something. Reportedly He was told that he cannot wear the army uniform at the Queen’s final vigil. Later King Charles gave him permission to be dressed in the uniform and join Prince William. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said “at the King’s request, they will both be in uniform”.

