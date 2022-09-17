Photos of Margot Robbie crying after allegedly leaving Cara Delevingne’s home have gone viral on social media. For the unversed, the Only Murders in the Building actress has been making the news after concerns sparked over her behaviour. Previously, during the Billboard Awards 2022, Cara attended the ceremony with Megan The Stallion, and soon after, photos of her “odd” behaviour spread across the internet.

The actress was mostly in the background, making unusual poses, which led to the fans asking if she is okay. Not just that, but another set of pictures leaked in which Delevingne was looking disoriented and was barefoot at the airport.

It is not a secret that Cara Delevingne uses drugs. But it is said that her usage has become a concern for her Hollywood pals, including Margot Robbie. Recently, TMZ released photos of the Barbie actress wiping away tears after leaving Cara’s home. An insider said Robbie was visibly distraught with “good reason” over what she allegedly saw at her friend’s home.

margot robbie is spotted leaving cara delevingne's house in los angeles ( september 12, 2022 ). pic.twitter.com/8Qy3go2m1n — margot robbie daily (@margotdaily) September 15, 2022

Reports also state that Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne’s other friends have been “advocating” for her to go to rehab. Another report suggests that it is Amber Heard who hooked up the Paper Town actress on drugs. For those who don’t know, Amber allegedly hosted s*x parties with her Hollywood friends, where drugs and alcohol were involved.

It is said that Heard, who was allegedly romantically involved with Cara, provided the substances to her at these parties. But, it seems like post the defamation trial of Amber and Johnny Depp, Delevingne is not in touch with the Aquaman actress.

Not just Cara Delevingne, but even Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart reportedly cut ties with Amber Heard after she reached out to them for help post the Johnny Depp case.

