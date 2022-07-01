Margot Robbie’s beauty is no joke and that is clearly visible in the massive fan following she enjoys across the globe. Apart from her killer looks, she is also someone who can ace almost any role effortlessly and that is how she has given us iconic characters like Harley Quinn, amongst others. If you are a fan of the actress, you are probably already aware that her fashion game is simply on point. Here is a look back at the time she wore a sheer jumpsuit making it so difficult to look away.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Margot has lately been working on her upcoming film Barbie where plays the stunning pink doll. Ryan Gosling is also a part of the movie and he is expected to be playing the character Ken. Previously, a bunch of pictures from the sets had gone viral across Twitter and Insta and well, it is safe to say that fans are quite impressed with how Margot looks in the movie. She fits the character perfectly and the over-the-top wardrobe is also giving out the right vibe.

Advertisement

In the year 2019, Margot Robbie was awaiting the release of her movie Dreamland when she made an appearance at Tribeca Film Festival in a beautiful black jumpsuit. The lacy delicate piece of cloth was completely see-through and she used just the right nude coloured inners to keep herself covered. The outfit had monotonous black sheer design which was topped up with a floral touch.

Margot Robbie wore a Chanel belt on top of the wide-legged jumpsuit and also added a furry jacket to the outfit. Her blonde hair stood in contrast with the black look while her makeup was kept simple with a brown lipstick and heavy contouring. She also added a set of pointy heels which added an elegant touch to the overall ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هالیوود_ریپورتر (@hollywoodreporternews)

What do you think about this look carried by Margot Robbie? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Fashion

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Cracked An Oral S*x Joke On Wife Hailey Bieber Who Then Shut Him Down With A Savage Reply, “Go To Sleep”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram