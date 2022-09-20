Amber Heard has been on the receiving end of hate ever since she lost the Johnny Depp trial. There have been random rumours floating around the actress that vary from sleeping with Aquaman director James Wan to seeking help from Angelina Jolie. But amidst it all, is she amongst the most disliked celebrities of 2022? Scroll below for all the details.

There have been petitions filed for years now, that demand Amber be removed from the Aquaman franchise. Netizens have even declared that they will boycott the film otherwise, despite their affection for Jason Momoa. Several acquaintances have also come forwards and anonymously detailed their horrific experiences with the Justice League star.

Now, as per a viral video on Instagram, Amber Heard is amongst the most disliked celebrities of 2022. The Instagram account that goes by the name of CrazeVerse, has shared a list that they claim is from Google and mentions the likes of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner among others.

But the first feature in the video is Amber Heard. Netizens have also shared a screenshot of the video on Twitter and Johnny Depp fans are celebrating the moment!

A user wrote, “Amber tops my list of most hated people in the universe”

Another reacted, “I think AH has been on that list for a few years especially when she started holding her couch auditions over peoples heads. Would love to know how many roles she got on her acting ability vs her couching ability”

“Disliked, distrusted, liar, scammer, Chester, the list goes on and on…” read a comment.

A tweet read, “I bet she’s just thrilled at the fact they called her a celebrity in this list even though it’s most disliked, they still called her a celebrity lol to her that’s a win”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrazeVerse (@crazeverses)

Do you think Amber Heard deserves so much hate?

