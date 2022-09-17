Amber Heard has been a part of the showbiz for almost 2 decades now. But there are only limited projects in her filmography that can be called biggies. Justice League, Pineapple Express, The Rum Diary are among few of those movies. It is now being revealed that Hollywood executives were shocked when she bagged Aquaman while according to them, she didn’t even qualify as a B-lister! Scroll below for all the details.

Johnny Depp during the recent defamation trial claimed that he had his contribution in helping Amber bag the role of Mera. Being one of the top Hollywood stars, he did have his connections with Warner Bros and helped ease the process when the negotiations hit some roadblocks. However, Heard quashed those claims and said she was roped in because of her talent.

In a conversation with Pop Topic, an elite member of Hollywood revealed, “A lot of us were actually pretty shocked when we found out that Amber Heard had been cast as Mera in the Aquaman movies — not because of the Johnny Depp situation but because she’s not a great actress. I would hesitate to even call her b-list.”

The source continued, “Being one of the leads in the film and only banking approximately USD2 million for the part, that just doesn’t seem right. A lot of us are starting to wonder whether she slept with James Wan and that’s how she secured this role, especially after seeing in a intimate setting with him and Elon Musk. We know what kind of wild things the two of them got up to.”

Well, there seems to have been too many judgements on Amber Heard. Specially, ever since she lost the trial to Johnny Depp.

