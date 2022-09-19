House Of The Dragon: The ‘Green Wedding’ Gets Compared To Game Of Thrones’ Red Wedding & Purple Wedding, Netizens Say “It Was Like A Typical Bollywood Movie”
The fifth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon aired yesterday, Sunday, September 18 and let us tell you it was a hell of a ride. This episode featured a wedding sequence and GOT fans no wedding in the universe is complete without some bloodshed – just look at the Red Wedding, the Purple wedding or even Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen’s wedding.

Just like the wedding from GOT, the HOTD wedding – now dubbed the Green Wedding, also saw death and fans are drawing comparisons to the previous nuptials that had people dying.

Spoiler Alert: In case you haven’t watched the latest House Of The Dragon episode yet, the tweets and following content may prove as spoilers for you.

This House of the Dragon episode sees, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) coming to an agreement about getting married and wanting an open relationship to be with their respective lovers – Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod). King Vicerys (Paddy Considine) calls for an elaborate feast to celebrate the upcoming nuptials, but Queen Alicent (Emily Carey), Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and others pulling stunts and playing games turns the celebration into a violent affair. An increasingly jealous Criston took out his rage over not being able to marry Rhaenyra on Joffrey and kills him in a gruesome fashion in the middle of the dance floor.

The attack – which leaves Laenor weeping over Joffrey’s dead body, ends with a rushed marriage as Rhaenyra and Laenor unceremoniously say “I do” in the bloodied hall. Read on to know what fans think of it now.

Commenting on The House of Dragon wedding sequence, one wrote, “.@HouseofDragon EP-5 wedding sequence lives upto the standards set by the previous ones in GOT. The next ep is going to take a huge time jump of 10 years. Excited to see how this will lead. Will definitely miss actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. #HouseOfTheDragon” Another compared it to a Bollywood wedding saying, “House of the Dragon Episode 5 was like a typical Bollywood movie: 1. Naach Gaana at a wedding 2. Saas-Bahu Drama 3. Heartbroken lover 4. Annoying Uncle 5. Epic fight between positive and negative characters 6. Father worried about his daughter’s marriage”

A third added, “The Red Wedding The Purple Wedding The Green Wedding #HouseOfTheDragon” Praising author George RR Martin, one netizen tweeted, “There’s something about GOT weddings, Sir George writes the wedding in a manner like no other. #hotd” Another comment of the wedding read, “House of the Dragon episode 5 was really cool & intense, making me still in shock after credits. Royal Weddings on GoT or HotD always give surprises. Good farewell to Milly Alcock & Emily Carey. Best episodes so far.”

Comparing it to Game Of Thrones’ Red Wedding, one user wrote, “Red wedding vibes !! Rob crawling to Talisa Stark and Royal wedding of house of dragons Laenor crawling back the same way !!” While this user felt the two had similar vibes, another noted, “The House of Dragon S01E05 cannot compete with the Red Wedding. Though the story behind the arranged marriage is more sinister, The House of Dragon’s wedding scene is too childish. The end justifies the means I suppose. Rule #1 of fantasy, don’t assume our customs/laws apply.”

What are your thoughts on House Of The Dragon’s ‘Green Wedding’? Do you think it’s at par with Game Of Thrones‘ ‘Red Wedding’ & ‘Purple Wedding’?? Let us know in the comments below.

