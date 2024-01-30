The internet is truly surprised after it has found a glaring mistake in Rajinikanth‘s film Enthiran, which was released as Robot in Hindi. The film has Rajini Anna playing a robot called Chitti, and everyone loved it instantly. However, now, 14 years after the release of the film, the internet has observed something surprising.

A user may, while watching the film on OTT, notice how Chitti answered a mathematical query totally wrong. In the scene, Chitti is asked about the Fibonacci series, and he confidently answers the query.

However, a user has now pointed out how director Shankar never cross-checked that the answer Rajini Anna‘s Chitti gives is entirely wrong. The post pointed out how Enthiran Chitti says 24157817 is the 22nd Fibonacci number. But the 22nd Fibonacci number is 17711. In fact, 24157817 is the 37th Fibonacci number.

The post was shared on a Reddit sub where a user even shared a screenshot of the scene where Chitti very confidently gave the wrong answers. While Redditors were amused that it took them 14 years to spot this mistake, others dropped hilarious comments on the revelation. A user pointed out, “Chitti was in the early days of ChatGpt.”

Another user commented, “Either that or Chitti was a d*ck and intentionally told the wrong answer just to shut him up because Chitti knows that guy won’t fact-check. But yeah, writers messed it up.” One more user wrote, “Chitti isn’t Sheldon.” One more user replied, “Shankar saar ku phone podunga.”

A Redditor explained how James Cameron corrected a mistake highlighted after Titanic’s release. The comment read, “I remember James Cameron correcting the stars in the night sky in Titanic, after Neil Degrassi Tyson tweeted about it, in the digital re-release after that. Maybe Shankar will see this post and fix the OTT version audio.”

One more confused and shocked user commented, “I don’t know if there’s an explanation. Because Chitti correctly answers the next question as M44 – the largest prime at the time of its training.” A hilarious dig read, “And it took you more than a decade to find that out; Chitti was way ahead of its time and knew it wouldn’t be alive to take the blame.”

People even took a dig at South Indian Universities. A comment read, “Chitti’s dataset was made by Anna University?” One more comment read, “Even the university will provide you full marks for that wrong answer if you write in with confidence (in good handwriting without any correction marks).”

Some even reasoned that Shankar has never aimed to provide logic in his films. A comment read, “You finding logic in Shankar’s logic?” Another comment said, “Shankar barely puts any emphasis on having things factually correct.” Another user pointed out, “Shankar na got the medical part correct during the delivery scene but said cholera is spread by mosquitoes.”

