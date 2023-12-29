Rajinikanth had a phenomenal year in 2023 with a box-office marvel, Jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action comedy revolves around the story of a retired Jailer who lands in a drug case after his police officer son gets involved in the investigation.

The film worked like a wonder at the box office, but guess how much it impacted Thalaiva’s net worth? Well, to be specific – a lot. In fact, it has grown by a huge margin compared to last year since he did not have a release in 2022.

Rajinikanth this year had not only tasted success in India but Jailer broke records worldwide as well. His hype and demand increased many folds, and it has been reported that the actor-politician has demanded a very fat paycheck for his next film, Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth’s Net Worth 2023

In 2023, the superstar’s net worth stands at a whopping $55 million, which comes close to 457 crore. His net worth includes all his moveable and non-moveable assets, including his salary as an actor.

Rajinikanth’s Net Worth Growth

In 2022, Rajini Anna‘s net worth stood at merely 100 – 120 crore. His net worth grew almost 4.5 times, taking a high jump of over 357% in 12 months, thanks to the Nelson Dilipkumar film. While the Tamil superstar enjoyed a basic salary of 110 crore, he was paid further once the film turned into a blockbuster.

Rajinikanth’s Salary In 2023

Rajinikanth was paid a whopping 210 crore for Jailer. Initially, 110 crore, and then a swanky car and 100 crore, additionally owing to the film’s successful run at the box office, which was crucial for Nelson Dilipkumar’s career.

Rajinikanth’s Earning – 2022

In 2022, Rajinikanth earned only 47 crore since there was no major release. In 2023, the actor surprised one and all with his action-comedy Jailer. In 2023, he gears up for Vettaiyan and Lal Salaam. He has reportedly charged almost 250 crores for the film.

Rajinikanth’s Prized Possession

The actor owns a gorgeous house in Chennai’s Poes Garden, and the price of the bungalow is almost 35 crore. He also owns a marriage hall with a seating capacity of 1000 people. The price of this marriage hall is 30 crore.

Well, surely, the upcoming films will help Rajinikanth take another big jump when it comes to net worth.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for Thalaivar 171, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Shah Rukh Khan was offered a cameo in the film, but after the superstar declined the offer, Ranveer Singh has reportedly stepped into his shoes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kollywood’s Rajinikanth, With His Rumored 210 Crores Salary & Ajith Kumar, With 175 Crores, Are Leading Over Prabhas & Ram Charan Despite Tollywood Dominating Box Office With Baahubali 2 & RRR!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News