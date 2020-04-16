Gaiety Galaxy Owner Manoj Desai Struggles To Provide Salary To Employees Amid Lockdown, Calls Out Bollywood Celebs For Not Lending Support

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the whole world to a standstill. From daily wage workers to business owners, everyone is facing a huge loss these days. Private companies are firing people and the government is issuing salary cuts to their employees. Adding to the same is the popular Bandra theater Gaiety Galaxy owner, Manoj Desai, who is also struggling to pay salaries to his workers.

Yes, you read that right. Gaiety is one of the oldest cinemas in Mumbai and is always housefull on the first day when any Bollywood film releases. Not just that, Bollywood celebrities themselves come to witness the craze for their film at Gaiety.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Desai revealed that none of the Bollywood actors have offered to help yet. “I don’t want to lay off anyone as per the directive of our prime minister. I am taking a bank loan to tide over the next few months. I want to retain all my staffers. How will they run their homes if I let go of them?”

He further added, “When their films release, they drop by at Gaiety to see the crowd. They give interviews saying that the crowd at Gaiety is the yardstick to determine a film’s success, but no one has offered help so far.”

Well, we hope that the Bollywood community comes together in this crisis to help the ones in need. Gaiety is undoubtedly one of the best cinemas in Mumbai and witnesses a huge crowd every Friday when the film releases. We hope that Mr. Desai gets help soon!

