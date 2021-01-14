Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 will be going off-air next month and her production house Balaji Telefilms is planning on to come up with another supernatural thriller on vampires. It seems Dipika Kakar might star in the new show.

Ever since reports revealed that TV Czarina is planning to produce another supernatural thriller, several names sprung up as to who might star in the new venture. Adaa Khan, Ridhima Pandit, and Sanjeeda Sheikh were some of the names that came to the fore.

Now according to Telly Chakkar, Dipika Kakkar was approached by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms to play the lead role or a cameo role in the supernatural thriller on vampires. However, there’s no official confirmation has been made yet. It is not the first time that Ekta is producing a Vampire thriller show. Previous, she had produced Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, which was based on Vampire Diaries, in 2010.

Vivian Dsena played the role of a 200-year-old vampire, Abhay Raichand, while Sukirti Kandpal played the role of his love interest in the Tv series. It was one of an ambitious project of Ekta that ran for more than a year.

While coming back to Dipika Kakar, she has been away from the small screen for a while. She was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she played the role of Dr Sonakshi Rastogi opposite Karan Grover. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her on the small screen since then.

The actress was also seen in Sasural Simar Ka playing the lead character Simar Bhardwaj. She also participated in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018.

So what do you think about Dipika Kakar returning to the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller on Vampires? Let us know in the comments.

