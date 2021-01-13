Adaa Khan reveals why her OTT debut was special

Actress Adaa Khan, who has a sizeable fan following on television, has now joined the OTT space with a short film, and she has a very special reason why she enjoyed the experience.

The film titled “Ek Mulaqat” is directed by Manav Bhinder and co-stars Shashank Vyas. Adaa explains Manav is her best friend, which is what made the shooting experience memorable.

“Shooting with your best friend gives a very good feel and you don’t feel like you are working. Manav Bhinder is my best friend and he was directing the short film. We enjoy each other’s company. There’s a comfort level we share, and we had fun. The shoot was at night but we didn’t even feel tired or sleepy because it was too much fun. We were also giving feedback to each other in terms of scenes and acting. It took us just one night to shoot it and was super quick,” Adaa Khan recalls.

Adaa wants to be a part of more content on OTT platforms. “The content on OTT is doing well and if something great comes up, I’ll definitely do it. I am aiming for roles that make an impact,” she claims.

“Ek Mulaqat” is now streaming on Hotstar.

Naagin actress Adaa Khan says every episode reveals a new friendship in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

“This season, the contestants are taking time to open up. If you miss even one episode, you see a different bonding. So you don’t know what you have missed and how come this person is getting along with this one. There are new friendships. You don’t know their personality. They are not opening up that well this time,” she said.

While Adaa Khan is not able to catch all the episodes, she is rooting for a few people in the house.

Adaa Khan continues, “Eijaz Khan is my friend, I am supporting him. Though I don’t know Abhinav Shukla, I have started liking him. So I am rooting for him as well. The ‘Chupa rustom’ (dark horse) of the house is Rahul Vaidya for sure.”

