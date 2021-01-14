Master Box Office: ‘Achche din’ are here again at the box office. Master released in Tamil all over the country yesterday (with Tamil Nadu having the maximum penetration) and the collections which have come in are unbelievable. The film has turned out to be hurricane at the box office, what with over 30 crores coming in on the first day of release. This is fantabulous indeed as the entire 2019 went by with not even a single film managing 30 crores on a single day. Now with Master releasing despite the pandemic scare, the film has done the unthinkable.

In fact in this column, it was predicted that the film would take an opening in the range of 15-20 crores and that too seemed like an optimistic number, considering the last time a film had crossed the 20 crores milestone was on 8th March when Baaghi 3 had managed 20.30 crores in its first Sunday. Post that pandemic took over and not even a single new film could even manage 20 crores lifetime. Hence, one had to be conservative around the box office prospects of a film, especially when theatres are running at 50% occupancy.

However, Master has gone 10 crores ahead of even the Baaghi 3 best day and that when there are so many days already left in the extended weekend. The film is expected to hold on exceedingly well right till Sunday at least. This means that while the 100 crores mark would be reached very soon for the Tamil version, what has to be seen is how does the Hindi version do. That would be an added bonus for the film which has finally broken the shackles for theatrical box office.

Metaphorically, this one is a blockbuster already and it has to be seen if it turns out to be the one literally as well. Reason being that the Vijay starrer has managed this feat despite 50% occupancy and it won’t be wrong to assume that practically all shows (at least in Tamil Nadu) have seen all available seats booked. Though today and tomorrow may see a dip in collections, it would be thunderous all over again on Saturday and Sunday. One waits to see if newer records are set then.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

