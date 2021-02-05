India right now is witnessing a movement that has caught momentum and is spoken about in the corners of the world. The ongoing Farmers’ protest has caught the attention of masses across and all thanks to the global stars who chose to speak about it. One Rihanna tweet that trended like crazy, put off an alarm that woke many and an episode was created. While on that, the most recent A-lister from Bollywood to react on the same is none other than Salman Khan. Below is what the actor has to say about the same. Read on.

The Farmers’ Protest is the result of the imbalance between the government and the farmers due to the newly introduced farm laws. Pop sensation Rihanna on February 2, tweeted about the movement and drew the attention towards it. Following her were many individuals including Greta Thunberg and Amanda Cerny. This was later followed by a few celebs from India tweeting by the government’s side. Amid this is Salman Khan, who is now reacting on the same.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman attended an event on Thursday where he was asked about the row. While he did not choose to talk in length about the protest, he had a brief reply. Salman Khan said the right thing should be done and it should be the noblest thing for everyone.

Salman Khan said, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”

Meanwhile, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Sachin Tendulkar and a few more at the helm of a massive backlash. All of them yesterday tweeted in the favour of the government. What went wrong is the similarities in their tweet which gave netizens a sense of propaganda. Akshay and Saina Nehwal’s tweets were completely the same, and the two had to face the trolls a notch higher.

