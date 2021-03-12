Asim Riaz is among the most searched celebrities on the Google list. He is among the international stars such as Katherine Langford and Hande Ercel. As per the reports, 4.8% of people are Googling him per day.

Asim Riaz has an immense fan following on social media accounts and he is widely searched by his fans on Google. Not just in India, Asim has many fans abroad too. He enjoys love from all over the world. As he enters the trending list with the tagline “Most Googled Star Asim”.

The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

Post Bigg Boss, Asim worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

