A few days back, one shocking news hit us about Bhavya Gandhi’s father passing away. The reason behind the death was COVID. Many members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team paid condolences to Bhavya’s father and asked him to stay strong. Now, the actor has himself shared an emotional post remembering his father.

For those who aren’t aware, Bhavya shot to fame with his stint as Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Taking to Instagram, Bhavya shared a lengthy picture post stating how his father fought against COVID. He also thanked Sonu Sood and others for helping him during the crisis.

The exact words of Bhavya Gandhi read: “My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING.”

Take a look at the complete post below:

Meanwhile, recently Bhavya Gandhi‘s mother, Yashoda Gandhi opened up about the struggles that they went through to get Bhavya’s father the right treatment. She even revealed that her husband took utmost precaution even in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a conversation with SpotboyE, Bhavya Gandhi’s mother Yashoda said, “My husband took utmost precaution ever since this coronavirus came in last year. He not only used to maintain social distancing but his mask used to be always on. He used to keep sanitizing his hands and the places he used to sit. Still the virus reached to him.” She also revealed how a month back, her husband started to feel unwell and asked her to not stay in the same room.

