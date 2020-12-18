Bhavya Gandhi rose to fame as Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been the longest-running sitcom in the world and Bhavya too has been benefited to a huge extent in his reach amongst the masses.

Back in 2017, Gandhi quit the show to pursue a full-fledged career in films and his decision to leave TMKOC came as a shock to everyone.

Post his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi gave a shocking interview to Dainik Bhaskar where he revealed that he was disappointed by Bhavya Gandhi’s unprofessional behaviour.

“Honestly, it was sad to see Bhavya Gandhi quitting our show when we needed him the most. I was like a father figure to him and I supported him throughout these years. He signed a Gujarati movie without informing us. I did not interfere in it as long as my show did not suffer. We were shooting a special Republic Day episode and Tappu was required for it. Surprisingly, Bhavya refused to shoot. I was disheartened to see his behaviour towards me and my team. Throughout these years, I always cooperated with him, but one cannot bear this kind of unprofessional behaviour. We had no other option rather than replacing him with a new face,” Modi said.

The producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continued, “It seems like fame and success has gone into his head. But he should not forget that it was Tapu’s character which made him so popular. Anyway, I have no grudges against him and now my whole concentration will be on Raj (replacement of Bhavya) and Tappu Sena.”

Although there could have been a happy ending between the two, but you can’t decide on destiny.

What are your thoughts on Bhavya Gandhi quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in this way? Tell us in the comments below.

