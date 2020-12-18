TV actress Sukirti Kandpal plays a character who chooses to embrace motherhood on her own terms through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in her new show. She describes her new outing as positive and empowering.

Titled “Story 9 Months Ki”, the show casts Sukirti as Alia Shroff.

“‘Story 9 Months Ki’ is a positive and empowering show with an eclectic mix of romance, comedy, drama and emotions. The show breaks away from the cliched narrative where boy-meets-girl, they fall in love, get married and then have a baby. It’s real and relatable, and I am enjoying playing the character of Alia because somewhere I can associate with her mindset and thought process,” she said.

“Thanks to the advancement in medical science, a woman can opt for motherhood basis her preparedness, be it physically, mentally or emotionally. I can speak only for myself and currently, marriage or starting a family is not on my mind. But as a woman, I do want to experience motherhood, just that it needs not to be time-bound,” she added.

She added that she doesn’t mind freezing her eggs for the future.

“I don’t want to fall prey to the norms of the society and I want to achieve my dreams before I am ready to become a mother,” said the actress, known for starring in TV shows like “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani” and “Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls”.

“Story 9 Months Ki” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

