Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining for 12 long years. The show created by Asit Kumarr Modi went on to become a cult and in the last decade has managed to reach every television set in the country. Be it Tapu Sena’s Masti, or Bagha’s antiques or Champak chacha taking Jethalal’s class, everything and everyone on the show has created a niche for themselves. But while on that ever thought how would it look like if these favourite characters get their own spin-off?

Spin-offs are the flavour of the season, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been there for long to deserve them. Today on Koimoi we list 5 characters from the show who definitely deserve a spin-off and what we can expect from them. There is no confirmation to the below details, but if we can sow an idea, what’s better than that!

Champak Chacha:

Champak Chacha is a character who entered the plot like a stringent senior citizen who was not ready to give up his rural lifestyle. But with time he evolved and we got a sober, decent and a very understanding Dadaji. Now what we feel is, won’t it fun to see Champak Chacha from his young days. Or relieve the stories he tells about Jethalal?

Bagha:

Before getting a full-fledged character of Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanmay Vekaria played many side parts. Including the school teacher, Rukmini’s husband and also an auto rickshaw driver. But the moment he embodied Bagha, Asit Modi found yet another best player. We all know how angry and afraid Jethalal was about Bagha initially. We definitely want to see Bagha and his chronicles from his young days in his village.

Jethalal:

Now, this choice might make you look back at the point that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah already centres Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal. But what we want to see is him in his 20s or maybe before he got married. Remember the Gulabo sequence? Don’t you think there have to be many such? We just hope to see them someday.

Bawri:

Unpopular opinion, but Bawri is one of the characters that are amazing but we don’t really know much about. The fact that we met her mysteriously on the show also makes us more curious to see a storyline that just talks about her. Also heads up if you want to see her misidentified more people and her antiques like she smuggled onions in the beginning.

Bhide:

This one out there has to get the highest votes out of all. Bhide and his zamaana are well known to all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. Maybe reliving it will be more fun and will make for a laugh riot. Plus we have met several hilarious characters from his family time and again. For example Bhau kaka from Ratnagiri who sold mangoes to Gokuldham once. His cameo was a fun ride.

Tell us your favourite in the comments section below.

