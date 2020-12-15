Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is recently making news for Tapu Sena’s secret pizza party. While the said party has created enough chaos in the society, it seems now that the latest one to fall in trouble is Taarak Mehta himself. For the same reason, the upcoming episode of TMKOC promises to be a super interesting one and full of laughter.

After Tapu Sena leaves Taarak’s house post their pizza party, he is astonished to find the empty box of pizza behind a table. Taarak is confused but more than that he is scared. Anjali has asked Taarak to not eat junk food but she spots the pizza box at her house she will obviously suspect Taarak.

And hence before trying to find the origin of the pizza box, he tries to throw it away. But before he gets out of his apartment, Anjali reaches home and spots him with the empty pizza box in his hand. A nervous Taarak is sweating and why not? He knows that Anjali is going to get furious over him. But only he and the viewers know that he is nothing but a scapegoat who has found himself in uninvited trouble.

Now that’s some serious trouble for Taarak Mehta and it will be interesting to see how he finds a way out of it.

Meanwhile, Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku recently revealed one incident which really speaks volumes about how tough it is to be part of TMKOC team. For the unversed, Azhar has been part of the show since its inception i.e. from 2008. He is the part of Tapu Sena. One can easily say that he and his other Sena members have spent their entire childhood while shooting for the show.

Recently, Azhar Shaikh got indulged in a candid chat with Secret Wallet. While speaking, he revealed several unknown anecdotes while shooting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also spoke on how some people think acting is a very easy job to do. Adding to it, he even revealed once suffering from sunstroke. As show demands weekly 5 episodes, the actor had to follow a strenuous work routine.

During the same chat, Azhar Shaikh even addressed the issue of being trolls’ favourite. He stated that initially he used to enjoy memes on him and it even made him more popular. The problem started when trolls used to make some disgusting remarks on his social media uploads, over being parentless in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He admitted that on such remarks do really hurt him and trolling is good to an extent.

