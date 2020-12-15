Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi’s on-screen Jodi as Raman and Ishita still has a special place in all the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans. They were one of the most loved on-screen Jodi’s of our Indian television. Fans still yearn to see the duo together, but unfortunately, that is not happening anytime soon.

Well, if not on-screen Karan and Divyanka gave all the fans a glimpse of their sweet bond on social media, and we cannot stop gushing. Continue reading further to know more.

Karan Patel wished his former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi on her birthday on Monday (December 14) with a sweet note in which he joked that they need better pictures together.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Patel wrote, “@divyankatripathidahiya Wish you a very very happy birthday…Lots of love and luck always (We need better better pictures together).” Divyanka Tripathi reposted his story and replied, “Hey KP, thank you. You don’t pose for pictures only. Next Time we meet, we will click many.” Check out the post below:

Not just Karan, several of Divyanka‘s colleagues and friends wished her on her special day with heartwarming notes.

Divyanka Tripathi, who has turned 36, is currently in Udaipur where her -husband Vivek Dahiya had planned a surprise for her. She cut a white chocolate cake on her birthday and has been enjoying romantic dinners with Vivek.

Divyanka also interacted with her fans by going live on Instagram, where among other things she talked about her upcoming project, the promo of which has now been released officially.

Divyanka Tripathi captioned it as, “Time to wake up women. Jaag Jaag naari tu!Sound track sung by me! Tell me how do you find it? Na sehmegi, na daregi, na rukegi, Jaag Jaag Nari Tu! Ek aurat par vaar, ab har aurat ka bhaar. Dekhiye #CrimePatrolSatark ki nayi peshkash, #WomenAgainstCrimes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya ke saath, December 21 se.”

