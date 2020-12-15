Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are one of the most talked-about couples of the TV industry. They had hit a rough patch in their wedding sometime back and which is why they were in the limelight. But it looks like all is well now. And as we say, all is well that ends well.

With what we hear, the latest reports suggest that the couple is planning to take the next step in their Marriage. Well, continue reading further to know more about it.

As per reports in Telly Chakkar, Rajeev Sen has hinted about having plans to extend his family and play one more role in his life. The actor when quizzed about planning for a baby, he shared that marriages are not just about better halves, but also about children.

Rajeev Sen said, “Marriage is not about just my wife and me. It’s about bringing in our future children. When the time is right, we will definitely get into that zone of having a child.” Also talking about playing a father’s role in his life, he said, “I would love to be a father, and she would love to be a mother and experience that phase in our lives.” Now, these answers of the actor have got tongues wagging and left readers excited if the couple is planning to extend their family.

The duo in the last couple of months has posted some loved up pictures of them, setting some serious couple goals, and making their marriage work.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had tied the knot in 2019, with first the duo registering their Marriage in Mumbai, they later had a traditional wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Goa.

When news of the couple going through a rough patch hit the internet, Charu in an interview had said, “Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this, I am also asking God, ‘ab aage kya?’ I am also waiting for God’s directions.”

Well, we are sure now all is well in Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s paradise and we await the announcement of their baby soon.

