Charu Asopa On Akbar Ka Bal Birbal Going Off-Air: "I'm Not Upset With This"

Star Bharat had recently come up with a new show named Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal. There were prominent faces like Ali Asgar, Vishal Kotian, Aditi Sajwan and Charu Asopa in the show. Despite all this, the show failed to create a buzz amongst the audiences and with what we hear it might be going off-air soon.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard it right. Star Bharat’s newly launched show is soon going off-air. Wondering what went wrong? Well then continue reading further to get all the scoop.

Advertisement

According to reports in Spotboye, the news of Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal going off-air not only came as a shock to us but the actors as well. Charu Asopa who is essaying the role of Tarabai in the show has spoken to the portal and revealed certain things. She said, “We got to hear this sad news 4 days back and it was really very shocking for us as abhi toh show shuru hi hua tha. I have completed my shoot already but the rest of the team is shooting till October 29 as some patch work is pending.”

Charu Asopa further added, “The show was unable to get the expected TRPs. So, a lot of experiments were being made as we started with comedy then we also went a little serious to check if that is working. But once a show leaves the grip, it becomes extremely difficult to get the audience back, and I feel that was the case here. Also, I feel a large number of TV audiences have shifted to news channels due to the ongoing controversies.”

She also added, “We had a superb star cast and a great team behind it, but sometimes things don’t work in your favour.” Post her marriage with Rajeev Sen, it was Charu’s first show, and she was quite excited about her comeback. Though the excitement couldn’t sustain for long, the actress has no qualms about it as she said, “I am not upset with this as life doesn’t stop. Ab ye show gaya hai to koi aur naya aa jaayega. I am very positive about it”.

Well, we wonder what other actors from Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal have to say about this?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast To Be A Part Of The Dance Reality Show India’s Best Dancer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube