Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast To Be A Part Of The Dance Reality Show India’s Best Dancer?

India’s Best Dancer is one of the most popular reality shows of India. The show features amazing dance performances judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. The upcoming week of the show will be a special one as the cast of SAB TV’s most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will grace the show.

Yes, we aren’t lying. You are soon going to watch the best combination of laughter with dazzling dance performances. Read the article to know more.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast will be seen on India’s Best Dancer’s upcoming episodes. The report also stated that hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also share some fun-loving moments with the TMKOC team as they interact with the contestants.

Well, if the news is correct, the TRP’s of India’s Best Dancer will be increased by a considerable amount and there are chances that IBD will again find its spot in the TOP 5 shows.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has recently completed 3000 episodes. The show’s protagonist Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also penned an emotional note when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reached the milestone. He wrote, “It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going.”

Dilip Joshi added, “Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC.”

