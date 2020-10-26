Bigg Boss 14: Is Shehzad Deol Coming Back To The Show?

Punjabi Munda Shehzad Deol’s exit from the 14th season of Bigg Boss led to a lot of outcry from Bigg Boss fans as they were unhappy about voting not having been taken into consideration for Shehzad’s elimination. Fans have still been hoping that the makers will bring the turban Sardar back on to the show who was being loved by the female audience for his ‘cuteness’.

What caught our eye is that Shehzad Deol has put up a video on his social media today in which he has said, “….some exciting NEWS coming soon!!!! Any guesses?” A lot of fans have been guessing that it looks like Shehzad may be brought back on to the show as a wild card. Now we wonder after Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit if the makers will bring back Shehzad to add more spice into the house?

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Shehzad. In an explosive conversation, the evicted contestant has claimed that this decision was unfair. He also mentioned all about his injury and how it was hidden from the viewers.

Advertisement Shehzad Deol on being asked what went against him in Bigg Boss 14, said, “Things were working in my favour. It was a reality show based on public voting. That did not happen, it was voting by the housemates, that’s it. Had I known it was supposed to be voting by the inmates, I would have planned my journey accordingly. I have been real and even if you get a poll conducted or ask the audience to vote right now, you’ll get the answer.” Asked if he was hinting towards all of it is planned beforehand, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant added, “Makers ne jo karna hai wo karte hai. Wo jaise chahenge wo karenge, usme koi right ya wrong nahi hai. But jo wrong mereko laga, ye karne ke baad bhi either you leave me to the public to decide. Even if you’re not doing that, let me at least be a part of the final task, which was the deciding factor. They didn’t let me do anything of it, which I feel was unfair.”

