Akbar Ka Bal...Birbal: Suraj Thapar Gets Candid About Playing The Villain

A lot of twists with a heavy pinch of entertainment that is what Star Bharat’s Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal has been. With every new episode, the makers have made sure to keep the audience engaged with their powerful content. Well, thanks to the amazing actors which includes the veteran Ali Asgar, Vishal Kotian and the other gorgeous ladies Charu Asopa and Aditi Sajwan.

Joining this gang of a humorous entourage will be Suraj Thapar. He will be seen joining the show as Kamran the nemesis of Birbal. The artist is very excited to join the cast of the show and can’t wait to come back on screen again.

When spoken to Suraj he said that, ” I feel blessed to have got an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing cast and crew. The character which is given to me is a negative one. The show Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal has made people laugh until now. Now coming into the show will be a different challenge altogether. I hope I do justice to the character given to me.”

He further adds, “I was initially afraid to step out from my house because we have been told to remain inside. But as I started to shoot, the fear gradually started to decrease. I have worked previously with Parish, the director of the show. The main leads Ali and Vishal spread positive vibes on the set. Looking forward to bring the best!”

Well, the new addition in the cast of Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal has given us hopes and to keep the excitement constant. So what are you waiting for…?

Tune into Star Bharat and watch Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal every Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

