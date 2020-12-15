Barun Sobti is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. People loved watching him on Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite Sanaya Irani. The actor has always kept his personal life private and this is the reason we used to miss him on Instagram. But finally, he has joined the photo-sharing platform and guess who is the happiest? Yes, it’s his co-star Sanaya Irani.

Advertisement

Sanya Irani took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture in which she is seen hanging out with Barun and friends.

Advertisement

In the caption, Sanaya wrote, “Always the last one for everything. Welcome to the gram my friend @barunsobti_says.” Barun Sobti and Sanaya’s on-screen chemistry was loved by fans.

Speaking about the man himself, Barun Sobti posted his first picture in which he is seen thinking something deeply. In the caption, he wrote, “Change is the only Constant….It’s Happening! Time to make the Magic Happen💫Hello Insta Fam ❤️ #HelloInstagram #newbeginnings #barunsobtisays #barunsobti.”

Barun’s friend and actor Akshay Dogra also uploaded the picture of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor and wrote, “Ye Barun sobti hai, inka account @barunsobti_says hai, kripya inhe message kare personal, mujhe Baksh de” (This is Barun Sobti, please text him personally and spare me now.)

Mohit Sehgal also couldn’t believe that Barun Sobti has finally joined Instagram. He also uploaded a picture of Barun and expressed, “🥳🥳🥳🥳 Can’t believe barnee 😲 finally u r here @barunsobti_says . Welcome to #instagram family 🤗.”

How excited are you about Barun joining Instagram? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Divya Agarwal To Trolls Targeting Her Post Father’s Death: “Don’t Cross Your Limits While Running Someone Down”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube