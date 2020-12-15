Television actress Divya Agarwal has worked really hard over years to achieve fame and success. She began her career with Splitsvilla and created a massive fan base for herself. She made her acting debut with Ragini MMS 2 and has been a supporting host for multiple seasons of Roadies.

The actress witnessed a tough time in her life when her father passed away last month. Divya’s father died due to complications with COVID-19. In fact, her whole family was infected but her brother and mother fortunately recovered from the disease.

Divya Agarwal returned back to work 2 days after her father’s demise. She is the sole earner for her family and had prior work commitments too. However, this did not go down well with some trolls who mercilessly backlashed the actress. She is now opening up about the same and hitting back at the trolls.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Divya Agarwal began, “I can’t mourn the way people want me to, is there a rule book for it? I haven’t allowed anyone to put a garland on his picture or my mom to wear white. In fact, no one wore white at his funeral. I want to celebrate his life, I don’t want to be constantly reminded that he is no more. I don’t want validation from people that I am grieving, it is personal.”

Divya also mentions that she minds the language that these trolls use. “Celebs often share glimpses of their private lives in public, and it’s normal for people to have opinions about them. But, I mind the language they use while trolling. They don’t realise that I might be adept at handling trolls, but my family isn’t. All I want to tell them is to not cross their limits while running someone down,” she continued.

Divya Agarwal was living with her boyfriend Varun Sood in Bandra and hence, got saved from contracting the virus.

Whatever happened with Divya was unacceptable but more power to her for coming out stronger than ever!

