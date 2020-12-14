Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is happy with the response to the web show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Maheep, who appears on the show, wishes it has a second season.

Advertisement

Maheep, however, says it all depends on the OTT platform where the show streams, whether it will be up for a new season in the future.

Advertisement

“Now it depends on Netflix. They have not got back to us yet. Fingers crossed. If I had my way, yes, naturally. With this kind of success, with all the love and working with your friends — yeah — for sure,” Maheep told IANS about wanting a second season.

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday’s wife) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 year. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri make a cameo.

The series has drawn comparisons with the American reality show, The Real Housewives Of New Jersey.

“It’s a reality show. When I was signed on that is when I saw these shows. I saw one one episode. I mean, yeah, okay I guess but I think ours is still unique. I didn’t see the connection but people are comparing us to them. I mean that is a massive success so I think we are doing a good thing. So it is fine with me. I am okay with it,” she said.

Must Read: CarryMinati, Badshah Win Big As YouTube Announces Top Indian Videos & Creators 2020 – Complete List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube