Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 13. They used to fight like cats and dogs on the show. The duo also participated in Nach Baliye before entering Salman Khan’s controversial reality show and we already knew about their equation. On Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima was asked to leave the show when she hit Vishal with a pan.

Advertisement

Even Salman Khan didn’t like the way they had portrayed their relationship. Well, the pair is all set to romance each other one more time on screen as their music video Khwabeeda has been announced.

Advertisement

In Khwabeeda, Madhurima Tuli will be seen playing the character of Meera and Vishal Aditya Singh will essay the character of Rudra. Both actors have shared the poster of the song on their respective Instagrams. Madhurima, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and wrote, “Witness the magical love story of Meera and Rudra in the most captivating song of the year #Khwabeeda ✨ Stay Tuned!” Vishal Aditya Singh also wrote the same. Have a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli recently talked to Hindustan Times about the recent scenario of the entertainment industry. She said, “There was a lot of negativity around entrainment industry in recent months. Since our industry is related to media a lot so it is out there in front of everyone and that is why it gets talked about.”

Madhurima Tuli added, “I was keeping myself busy with the things I love because towards the end everything gets settled and subdued and things will slowly get back to normal. Right now people are just trying to make a fuss about it and if you give them what they want, it will grow bigger and bigger so we might as well not pay any importance to it.”

How excited are you to see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh back together? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh On Marrying Ruchikaa Kapoor: “People Said Zeher Hai Toh Dedo; Feel Cheated”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube