Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli’s tussle has reached an all-new level in Bigg Boss 14. Nikki Tamboli who re-entered the house on high demand by the viewers of the show has caught the limelight yet again as the latter’s quotes get misunderstood and its results are shocking.

That’s right! Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli were seen making alliances with one another in BB14 but now are seen standing polls apart. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 where Nikki Tamboli was seen talking about maintaining Kashmera’s respect due to the latter being her senior professionally and aged wise too. Tamboli’s quote was mistaken by Shah to which she was seen brawling Tamboli.

Moreover, in a recent task allocated in the show, Kashmera was caught getting physically violent to an extend that she slapped Tamboli and pushed her vigorously too.

Well! As it was witnessed previously that Vikas Gupta who pushed Arshi Khan in a pool was evicted from Bigg Boss 14, only time will tell if Kashmera Shah too is getting punished for raising hands on Nikki Tamboli.

