The “Vaaste” boy Siddarth Gupta is once again back in yet another music Video, “Dil Na Todunga” and has surely broken no hearts with this number!

Siddarth Gupta, who was last seen in the music albums titled “Vaaste” and “Besharam Bewaffa”, is grooving in Remo D’souza’s latest song, “Dil Na Todunga”. Recently, the Choreographer, Judge and Filmmaker released a new music video under his directorial featuring the new age chocolate boy Siddarth Gupta.

After giving hit of one billion views on “Vaaste” and millions hits on “Besharam Bewafa” music videos under his belt, says, “When the nationwide lockdown was coming to an end, I got a call for this project and straight away the first question that they asked me was “are you interested in a project with Remo D’Souza?”. That itself was enough for me because I have always been such a huge fan of his work I grabbed onto the opportunity and luckily everything has worked out.

Siddarth further added, “The experience of working with Remo sir was insane! He is so humble which I believe is one of his best qualities and he is just the way we see him on TV. Very efficient, hard working and technically very sound. He has a clear vision but also gives you a lot of freedom on the set which makes it easier to give him your best shot.”

He also went ahead and said, “One thing that I noticed while shooting the song was how efficient everyone on set was and second was that my previous work has been very story oriented and this was very emotional connected. It was a lot of montages which made me a little apprehensive but while shooting it made a lot of sense how in the song, emotions really translate and the final product was mesmerizing. That experience itself opened a lot of new doors for me because this song was a great learning curve.

“Finally I have a romantic song under my belt. It’s funny because I thought i would do heartbreak songs forever, but there are times where we need to celebrate love and this song personifies that. What an experience it was.” says Siddarth Gupta.”

The team is back with another soulful track to enthral you with the feeling of love!

