Abhishek Bachchan is all set to impress the audiences with another heartwarming film titled Be Happy. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film outlines the relationship of a father and daughter and how they come close through music and dance. The music album of this emotional drama is already out, and to be honest, this one is a mixed bag.

The album has 12 tracks, and it is after so long that a film is arriving with so many good musical notes. Composed by Harsh Upadhyay, the 12 tracks seem to hint at a very good musical drama. However, the songs might not work in their entirety when you listen to them without context.

The Expected Beauties

While you cannot take dance out of a Remo D’Souza film, you can also not skip devotional songs out of a Remo D’Souza film. Be Happy has two soul-stirring devotional songs – Raja, sung by Vishal Dadlani and Jatinder Singh, and Devi, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

While Raja the Ganpati song proves as the perfect kick and would be the first pick for the Ganpati season this year, Devi is more of a inner cry packaged and delivered beautifully through Shankar Mahadevan’s high notes!

The Winners

There are two clear winners in this album – the soul-stirring Mere Papa, sung by Senjuti Das, Jatinder Singh. At times, the song hits the level an emotional Shreya Ghoshal song would do, and Senjuti deserves all the applause for pulling this off so enchantingly. The other winner is the party anthem Superstar by Mika Singh. There are two versions of the songs and both of them stand out and grab attention equally.

Mazza Hi Mazza is an easy, breezy roller coaster ride that deserves special attention. The song kicks off beautifully but gets lost in oblivion, and the song is not able to deliver what the beginning promises. But still, it might be that one chunk that would be the most viral one on Insta reels.

The Biggest Miss!

The missed opportunity for Be Happy‘s music album is the writing part. None of the songs get the ABCD write! The lyrics do not stay, and this might be the major reason that all the songs, despite generating a feel-good aura, never really stay for long. Since none of the lyrics communicate or emote effectively, none of the songs connect, the biggest drawback that makes the album fall flat!

I belong to the school of music lovers where each and every word in a song should count. Not that my inner self is a Javed Akhtar or Gulzar, but my inner self definitely appreciates the essence and impact every word of an Akhtar or Gulzar song makes! So, this music album might be great for a musical dance drama, but it is not the kind that takes a permanent place in your playlists!

Director Remo D’Souza disappoints on this front since he is the man who has never gone wrong with the music except in Race 3. He has always delivered a sea of emotions through his songs, be it Sun Saathiya and Chunar in ABCD 2 or Bezubaan in ABCD. But this time, he definitely did not get the ABCD of Be Happy’s Music Album right!

2.5 stars!

