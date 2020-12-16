The hype surrounding David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 is on an all-time high as the film is nearing its release date. But now, as per a recent report, the audience will only be able to see Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and the gang at the goofiest best on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Last month, we brought you the news that the makers of the film were looking at a hybrid release for the remake aka release it both in theatres as well as on the OTT platform. But now, news reports state that Amazon isn’t in favour of the proposal as they have paid a pretty decent sum to get the film’s OTT premiere rights.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “The multiplexes were never in favour of a simultaneous release in OTT as well as in cinemas. However, the single screen cinema owners had no qualms with this arrangement. They believed that their target audience did not have access to the streaming giant and would be more than happy to see Coolie No. 1 in cinemas. Hence, a discussion was initiated between the exhibitors, Varun Dhawan, director David Dhawan, producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Amazon Prime. Amazon heard out their request for a hybrid release and assured that they would come back with their answer.”

The source further revealed the reason behind the decision to not have it making its way to cinemas. The insider said, “But after a few days, the Amazon Prime team put their foot down and made it amply clear that they would want the film to be available exclusively on their platform. They had a justification behind this decision since the Amazon team had paid a decent sum for Coolie No. 1’s OTT premiere. Therefore they were not in consensus for sharing the movie theatrically and hence, ruled out the possibility of its theatrical release. The makers tried to persuade them, however they didn’t relent. Needless to say, the makers as well as the single screen owners are miffed and disappointed with this decision.”

The film is the official remake of the cult comedy of the same name starring Govinda & Karisma Kapoor. It will release during the Christmas weekend this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Would you have loved to watch Coolie No 1 in theatres amidst seetis from the audiences? Let us know in the comments below.

