Earlier this month we woke up to the news of Neena Gupta collaborating with Kalki Koechlin for their first International project Goldfish. Neena joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation where she spoke about the Pushan Kriplani directorial and called it one of the most challenging parts for her. Read on to know what the veteran actor exactly ahs to say about the same.

Goldfish that stars Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin, is set in London and explores a mother-daughter relationship. Written by Pushan, who holds The Threshold to his credit, Neena calls it a delicate story. Talking about it, the actor revealed how Kriplani has been working on it for a very long time.

When asked, Neena Gupta said, “Goldfish is made by the same person, Pushan Kriplani who made Threshold, that is available in Hotstar. He has been writing it for a very long time now. Also this is one of my most challenging roles. We are going to shoot it in London, so he is there in a recce right now, soon we will be joining him. So it’s me, and Kalki (Kalki Koechlin) is playing my daughter. It is a very interesting and delicately written script.”

Meanwhile, not just that, Neena Gupta has also penned her memoir and it is in the process to be released next year. “And about my memoirs, they are all ready almost. The manuscript is ready, and it is gone to Penguin. So they are doing all the procedure. I think it will be out by next year,” Gupta said.

While on that, Neena Gupta also spoke about how finally people are writing roles for actors of her age. She said, “Yes, things have changed especially because of OTT platforms. So because people are watching it, because they are becoming hits now, more and more people are writing om different subjects. Because now there is hope that they will be taken by the financers. And actors will be interested in doing them. So it is a very good phase right now. Things are changing very fast and in a positive way. It is a golden period, I feel.”



