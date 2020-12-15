With the number of films churning out week after week, it isn’t shocking to know that filmmakers are now rehashing films of years back. Adding a twist and updating the story track to incorporate things of the 21st century, makers are releasing Bollywood remakes of evergreen movies – some of which shouldn’t have been made.

We commend makers for taking the risk to get today’s generation in sync with some treasures of the Hindi film industry that have been lost or are being forgotten. But, some Bollywood remakes make us want to strangulate them for torturing us. Don’t trust us? Well, scroll down and let us know if your opinion by the end.

From the 2013 Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah to the 2008 Karzzzz featuring Urmila Matondkar and Himesh Reshammiya – here are the 5 worst Bollywood remakes we wish weren’t made. (FYI: We have shared videos of the remakes, so you get an idea of why we created this feature)

Himmatwala (1983) – Himmatwala (2013)

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah in the lead, this 2013 action-comedy was the remake of the 1983 film of the same name starring Jeetendra and late Sridevi. The K. Raghavendra Rao directorial earned Rs 5 crore when it released in the ’80. The Sajid Khan directed remake failed to live up to the expectations of the original and fell flat at the box office (it was made on a budget of approx Rs 69 crore and earned Rs 65.79 crore at the box office ). The IMDb rating for the Bollywood remake is 1.7.

Karz (1980) – Karzzzz (2008)

While the original Karz featured Rishi Kapoor, Tina Ambani and Simi Garewal, the ’08 remake starred Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar in the lead. While the original starring was loved by the audience and is considered a classic, the remake is more a nightmare. The Rishi Kapoor starrer earned Rs 55 million on its release, and we don’t know how many seen the latter in theatres. The IMDb rating of Karzzzz is 2.1.

Umrao Jaan (1981) – Umrao Jaan (2006)

Can you think of anyone else who could essay the role of Umrao Jaan the same way Rekha did in the 1981 film? Well, it pretty tricky but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top contender. Unfortunately, even her essaying the role did little to make the J.P. Dutta’s adaption live up to the expectation of its predecessor. The remake version has an IMDb rating of 5.5. Now that low but still not up to expectations.

Sholay (1975) – Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (2007)

Whoever puts their hands into remaking a classic that falls this flat? Well, the answer is Ram Gopal Varma. The director adapted the story of the 1975 hit Sholay featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in lead roles. While the Ramesh Sippy flick is still fresh in our mind, we guess just a handful watched the remake. The latter has an IMDb rating of 1.1.

Zanjeer (1973) – Zanjeer (2013)

Another classic that fell flat as compared to the original of the same name. While the ’73 flick starred the angry young man, Amitabh Bachchan, the 2013 remake featured actors Priyanka Chopra and Ram Charan Teja. The film faired terribly at the box office and has an IMDb rating of 3.2 only.

