Television actors and actresses spend nearly 10 to 12 hours on the set, which allows them to know and understand each other. So this doesn’t come as surprise when two actors confess to having being struck by cupid’s arrow. The couple is also much loved by the audience and in the TV industry.

Advertisement

So here a look at some of the popular television couples whose sizzling chemistry on-screen turned them into real-life couples too. Take a look to see if you can spot your favourite pair?

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

Advertisement

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became household names after they appeared on hit TV series Ramayan. The couple starred as Sita and Ram in the series. However, their love story is also interesting. Debina first came to Mumbai for a talent hunt contest, where she met Gurmeet for the first time. However, it was when Debina’s mutual friend, also her roommate, officially introduced her to Gurmeet that sparks flew. The two were in a relationship for nearly five years before getting married on February 15, 2011. The two are also proud parents of two adopted children.

Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9, where they became friends. Soon love blossomed between the two and they dated for nearly three years before getting married on October 12, 2018. They had announced their engagement in January 2018.

Nandish Sandhu-Rashami Desai

Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai were one of the popular couples of the Indian TV industry. The two rose to prominence with their role as Veer and Tapasya on the TV series Uttaran. Even though the two played the role of an estranged couple in the daily soap opera, the two were once very much in love in real life. The two got married in 2012 but the marriage didn’t last long. The two separated in 2016.

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode, well-known for TV show Saraswatichandra, and Pankhuri Awasthy, who rose to prominence with Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, got married on February 2018. It was an intimate wedding. The two first met on the sets of their show Suryaputra Karn and soon love they fell in love with each other.

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikh

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh, who is considered one of the most good-looking couples in the Indian TV industry, had been friends for a long time. The two took some time to reflect on their feelings for each other and eventually got married on March 2, 2012. The two made appearances on many shows such as Kya Dill Mein Hai, and Ek Hasina Thi. They even participated in Nach Baliye, 2007, as a couple.

Must Read: Rohan Mehra Is Excited For On-Screen Romance With GF Kanchi Singh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube