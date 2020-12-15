Actor Aamir Ali is in a happy place currently with back-to-back web show releases on OTT platforms. The actor, who first impressed us with his stint on television, believes that the second half of 2020 has been particularly good.

Aamir recently essayed a character with grey shades in ZEE5’s Naxalbari. He now soon be seen in another web series titled Black Widows, on the same OTT platform.

Talking about making his digital debut with Naxalbari and portraying a grey character, Aamir Ali said, “Debuting with a web show like ‘Naxalbari’ and a character like Ambar Keswani proved to be a great start for me in the OTT space. I never assumed how much my grey role portrayal would be loved so much by the audiences. The support and praise coming in has been overwhelming and is motivating me to go further.”

Aamir Ali added, “I feel lucky to already have another release on its way. ‘Black Widows’ is coming up next week and will once again see me in a totally different avatar, with full of surprises and a character which I am excited to introduce to the viewers. While this year has been a tough one for us all, the second half of 2020 has been really good to me on the work front, and I feel fortunate to have gotten such amazing opportunities to work on.”

Black Widows stars Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen as three best friends. The plot follows them thinking that they have got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive husbands, but discover there is a dangerous twist in the tale.

