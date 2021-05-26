Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the one show which continues to entertain despite all the gloomy things happening around. To tackle the increasing number of cases in Mumbai, the makers have very smartly eliminated the ‘Gokuldham Society’ track from the show and have moved the sets to Vapi for the shoot. But the absence of veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has given rise to many false reports on the internet.

Advertisement

Following the uncalled for ‘sob stories’ friend, there was a rumour that Ghanshyam Nayak, aka Nattu Kaka, is facing financial trouble due to being unemployed for too long now. But, as they say in entertainment journalism, never believe whatever you read until that particular celeb backs it.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s very own Nattu Kaka recently opened up while having a word with a leading daily. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Ghanshyam ji said, “I don’t understand why people pass such negativity around? I have not taken a break from the show. The circumstances are such that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra.”

He also added, “We are following safety protocols and it is in our own interest that the makers have taken this decision. I am not unemployed, the team is looking after us. And I hope to resume shooting as soon as they move back to Mumbai.”

“I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren, and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes,” concluded Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak. What do you have to say about the same? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Anupamaa Daily Update: Kavya Finally Gets Divorced & Forces Vanraj To Get Married

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube