Anupamaa Daily Update: Kavya Finally Gets Divorced & Forces Vanraj To Get Married

Kavya in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is finally divorced. Though Aniruddh gave her a bit of a shocker as he confessed his love for her, he signed the papers and Kavya is a free bird now. Well, not just her, even Vanraj is free, only he doesn’t want to get married to Kavya now.

As soon as Vanraj got to know about Anu’s cancer, he tells her that it’s ok to be scared at times and it’s ok to show it too. But Anu tells him that she is not scared and that she has accepted the fact that she has cancer and is ready to fight it.

While going to the court, Vanraj tells Kavya that they should postpone the wedding for now, but she wouldn’t listen. And now that she is divorced, she couldn’t wait any longer to get married to Vanraj. Vanraj is concerned for Anupamaa after learning about her cancer.

But will Vanraj do it? Will he marry her? Will the family support them? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

