Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are celebrating one successful year of their popular music video ‘Toxic.’ The couple are stellar actors and recently turned producers who are making their fans proud of their work. They keep pushing the envelope professionally and their hard work has certainly paid them off.

Last year when the world was under strict lockdown, Ravi and Sargun made their fans fall in love with them through their music video, Toxic. The song was sung by Badshah and Payal Dev and composed by Aditya Dev. Completely shot on a smartphone inside Ravi and Sargun’s house, the song was directed by Ravi himself.

The song portrays a toxic relationship between a couple. Talking about the song Ravi Dubey shared, “I am happy that our song completes 1 successful year today. To be honest it wasn’t an easy task to shoot without any shooting equipment except our phones. We had to shoot in the natural sunlight.”

Talking about Toxic, Ravi Dubey said, “Anyone who knows Sargun and me can say that we are far opposite from the couple we portrayed in the song. However, we wanted to play out this role as we hearing so many stories about relationships getting compromised especially because of being in the lockdown. We wanted them to feel their relationship may not be beyond repair. I am blessed that Badshah paaji and Payal Didi gave voice to this song and believed in us. It wouldn’t have been a success without them .”

Toxic was released on May 26, 2020, and gained a lot of popularity.

